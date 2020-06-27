45-year-old woman from south Kashmir dies of COVID-19, J&K toll 93

A day after testing positive for COVID-19, a 45-year-old woman from Khanabal area of south Kashmir died at a hospital here on Saturday.

The woman’s death, second in a day on the weekend, took the fatality count due to the covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir to 93.

Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura told news agency GNS that the woman, a resident of Batengoo Khanabal, was hypertensive, diabetic with community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) and was also suffering from severe dysphagia (swallowing difficulties). She died at 11 a.m. today, he said.

“She was in the medical emergency and was shifted to 2A and then to infection disease block after testing positive,” he said, adding, “Her sample was taken on June 25 and tested positive for the covid-19 on Friday”. Khanbal falls in medical block Kulgam.

Earlier, a 70-year-old woman from Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district tested positive for the virus, a day after her death at SHMS hospital here.

Dr Nazir Choudhary, Medical Superintendent SMHS hospital, told GNS that the septuagenarian died last night. Admitted to the hospital on June 25, Dr Choudhary said, she was suffering from pneumonia and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

So far, 93 people have succumbed to the virus in J&K—11 from Jammu division and 82 from the Valley.

Srinagar district with 22 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla 14, Kulgam (12), Shopian (10), seven each from Jammu and Budgam, Anantnag 96), Kupwara (5), Pulwama (four) while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Poonch, Doda, Udhampur and Rajouri.