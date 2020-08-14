450 covid-19 cases take J&K tally to 27480

60 travelers were among 540 new Covid-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir in last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 27489.

Among them, 119 were from Jammu division and 421 from Kashmir Valley. Also, 640 more patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals—204 from Jammu division and 436 from thje Valley.

Giving district-wise breakup of the cases, official sources told GNS that Srinagar reported 108, Baramulla 47, Pulwama 31, Kulgam 12, Shopian 8, Anantnag 31, Budgam 37, Kupwara 65, Bandipora 50, Ganderbal 32, Jammu 67, Rajouri 4, Ramban 4, Kathua 9, Udhampur 8, Samba 5, Doda 4, Poonch 6, Reasi 8 and

Kishtwar 4.

In Kashmir, Srinagar continues to top the list with 6680 cases followed by Baramulla with 2351, Pulwama 2016, Budgam 1714, Kulgam 1688, Shopian 1553, Anantnag 1709, Kupwara 1459, Bandipora 1301 and Ganderbal 849.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has 1843 cases, Rajouri 778, Ramban 623, Kathua 645, Udhampur 642, Samba 546, Doda 331, Poonch 316, Reasi 265 and Kishtwar 180.