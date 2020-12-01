Health, Latest News
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 1, 2020, 8:40 PM

454 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths in Jammu and Kashmir

The officials said Srinagar district registered a maximum of 118 new COVID-19 patients, followed by 95 in Jammu.
Jammu and Kashmir recorded 454 fresh novel coronavirus cases on Tuesday and eight deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours, bringing the infection count to 1,10,678 and the toll to 1,702, officials said.

Of the new COVID-19 cases, 217 are from the Jammu division and 237 from the Kashmir division, they said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases has now fallen below 5,000 as 503 patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours. While 1,04,068 patients have recovered from the infection so far, there are 4,908 still under treatment in the Union Territory, the officials said.

Five of the fresh fatalities linked to the pandemic were from Jammu and three from the Kashmir region, they said.

