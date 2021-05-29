Health, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 29, 2021, 9:03 PM

46 COVID-19 deaths, 2,253 cases in J&K in 24 hours

Health workers taking a body of person who died of COVID-19 for cremation in Srinagar on Thursday 27 May 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]
Health workers taking a body of person who died of COVID-19 for cremation in Srinagar on Thursday 27 May 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday reported 46 new COVID-19 deaths and 2253 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. As per the government data, 1,459 of the fresh cases were reported from Kashmir division and 794 in Jammu in the last 24 hours. 

As for the 46 fresh fatalities, 30 of them have been reported in Jammu division while 16 were reported in Kashmir taking the overall tally in J&K to 3,841.

The overall death toll comprises 1,973 in Kashmir and 1,868 in Jammu. 
There are a total of 39,255 active cases in J&K,- 24,247 in Kashmir and 15,008 in Jammu. 

A total of 4,334 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease today taking the total recoveries to 2,43,588.

