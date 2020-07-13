46-year-old Sopore man dies of COVID-19; J&K toll 182

A 46-year-old man from Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district died of covid-19 at a hospital here on Monday, taking the fatality count due to the virus in J&K to 182.

The quadragenarian was suffering from bilateral community acquired pneumonia (CAP) besides “multiple myelomas, thrombocytopenia and electrolyte dysfunction”, Dr G N Itoo, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, told news agency GNS. He died at SKIMS Soura around 5:45 a.m., Dr Itoo added.

With his death, 165 people in Kashmir and 17 in Jammu division have died so far due to the virus.

Srinagar district with 45 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (35), Kulgam (20), Shopian (16), Anantnag (14), Budgam (13), Jammu (10), Kupwara (10), Pulwama (5), Bandipora (3), Ganderbal (4) and Doda (2) while one death each has been reported from Poonch, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua.