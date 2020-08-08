463 new covid-19 cases take J&K's tally to 24390

46 travelers were among 463 new covid-19 infections in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the overall tally to 24390, officials said on Saturday.

Among them, 81 were reported from Jammu Division and 382 from Kashmir Valley.

Giving district wise breakup of the cases, sources told GNS Srinagar reported 178, Baramulla 20, Pulwama 38, Kulgam 1, Shopian 6, Anantnag 23, Budgam 61, Kupwara 21, Bandipora 10, Ganderbal 24,

Jammu 40, Rajouri 2, Kathua 15, Udhampur 1, Samba 7, Poonch 12 and Kishtwar 4.

In Kashmir, Srinagar tops the list with 6000 cases followed by Baramulla with 2093, Pulwama 1807, Kulgam 1594, Budgam 1523, Shopian 1514, Anantnag 1438, Kupwara 1230, Bandipora 972 and Ganderbal 654.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has 1513 cases, Rajouri 756, Ramban 576, Kathua 589, Udhampur 619, Samba 485, Doda 302, Poonch 265, Reasi 214 and Kishtwar 163.

Moreover 449 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals—181 from Jammu Division and 268 from the Valley.