Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 16, 2020, 2:23 PM

47.43% votes polled till 1 pm in 7th phase of J&K DDC elections

The Kashmir Division recorded an overall polling percentage of 32.41% while Jammu Division recorded 59.90% up to 01:00 pm.
Photo: Aman Farooq/ GK
Photo: Aman Farooq/ GK

The 7th phase of DDC elections 2020 recorded voter percentage of 47.43% across different constituencies spread over different districts of Jammu and Kashmir till 01:00 pm today.

As per the figures given by the office of State Election Commissioner, in Kashmir Division, Pulwama has recorded voting percentage of 9.37%, Baramulla 49.50%, Kulgam 14.32%, Shopian 5.20%, Anantnag 18.81%, Bandipora 58.78%, Ganderbal 41.60%, Kupwara 42.19% and Budgam 39.48% till 01:00 pm.

Similarly, in Jammu division, Kishtwar has recorded voting percentage of 61.01%, Udhampur 58.69%, Jammu 58.81%, Kathua 59.35%, Ramban 57.93%, Doda 50.13%, Samba 64.90%, Poonch 69.92%, Rajouri 61.38% and Reasi 58.89% till 01:00 pm.

Moreover it was informed that the Kashmir Division recorded an overall polling percentage of 32.41% while Jammu Division recorded 59.90% up to 01:00 pm.

In the 7th Phase of DDC elections, voting is being held in 31 DDC constituencies, 13 from Kashmir division and 18 from Jammu division, where 148 and 150 candidates are in fray respectively.

Moreover, 1852 polling stations have been setup in this phase, 1068 in Kashmir division and 784 in Jammu division for smooth conduct of elections.

