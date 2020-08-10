470 new covid-19 cases take J&K's tally past 25000 mark

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported 470 new covid-19 cases, including 107 travelers, taking the total tally past 25000 mark.

Among them, 102 were reported from Jammu and 368 from Kashmir Valley.

Giving the district-wise breakup, official sources told news agency GNS that Srinagar reported 115, Baramulla 41, Pulwama 30, Kulgam 10, Shopian 14, Anantnag 16, Budgam 31, Kupwara 17, Bandipora 79, Ganderbal 15, Jammu 58, Rajouri 5, Ramban 16, Kathua 8, Udhampur 2, Samba 5, Doda 4, Reasi 2 and Kishtwar 2.

In Kashmir, Srinagar tops the list with 6263 cases followed by Baramulla with 2178, Pulwama 1860, Kulgam 1619, Budgam 1568, Shopian 1534, Anantnag 1569, Kupwara 1273, Bandipora 1101 and Ganderbal 689.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has 1613 cases, Rajouri 763, Ramban 605, Kathua 602, Udhampur 625, Samba 522, Doda 315, Poonch 275, Reasi 228and Kishtwar 165.

Moreover 372 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 90 from Jammu Division and 282 from Kashmir Valley, the officials added.