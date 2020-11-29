Kashmir, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 29, 2020, 8:37 PM

471 new COVID cases, 5 deaths in J&K

There are 5,087 active cases as of now in the UT, while 10,3,082 patients have recovered.
Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 29, 2020, 8:37 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 471 new coronavirus cases, pushing the tally to 10,9,854, while the death toll reached 1,685 with five more fatalities, officials said

Of the fresh cases, 260 were reported from the Jammu division and 211 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Trending News
Representational Photo

CRPF Sub-Inspector dies on duty in J&K's Kulgam

A thick envelope of fog in Srinagar. File Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK

Harsher winter forecast for J&K, Ladakh this season

Representational Photo

JeM militant associate held in north Kashmir's Kupwara

Representational Photo

Woman dead, three others injured in Uri road accident

The officials said Jammu district recorded the highest of 122 cases, followed by 86 in Srinagar.

There are 5,087 active cases as of now in the UT, while 10,3,082 patients have recovered, they said.

Five COVID-19 deaths were reported in the UT in the past 24 hours — three from Jammu and two from Kashmir regions.

Tagged in ,
Related News