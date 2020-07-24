48 travelers among 353 new covid-19 cases in J&K, overall tally 16782

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported 353 new covid-19 cases including 48 travelers, taking the overall count to 16782 in J&K. Among them, 129 are from Jammu and 224 from Kashmir Valley including a number of service providers and at least 42 from CRPF.

Giving the district-wise breakup, officials sources told GNS that, Srinagar reported 40, Baramulla 2, Kulgam 83, Shopian 59, Pulwama 4, Bandipora 36, Jammu 45, Kathua 29, Rajouri 7, Udhampur 4, Ramban 24, Samba 13, Poonch 2, Kishtwar 4 and Reasi 1

In Kashmir, Srinagar tops the list with 3648 cases followed by Baramulla with 1740, Kulgam 1437, Shopian 1352, Anantnag 1131, Pulwama 1132, Kupwara 1008, Budgam 984, Bandipora 561, and Ganderbal 309.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has 757 cases, Rajouri 508, Ramban 463, Kathua 433, Udhampur 386, Samba 362, Doda 210, Poonch 166, Reasi 99, and Kishtwar 96.

Meanwhile, 508 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 35 from Jammu Division and 473 from Kashmir Division.