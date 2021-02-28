48-year-old woman's body found in J&K's Poonch

A 48-year-old woman’s body was recovered from Boniketh Surankote area of Poonch district in Jammu division on Sunday.

Official sources identified the deceased as Hajra Begum, wife of Abdul Hamid, a local.

Police said initial reports suggest that she was trying to cross river near Boniketh from a small bridge and died after falling into the water body from the bridge.

Locals however alleged that the death was “mysterious” and demanded a probe into it.

Deputy SP Surankote, Abdul Khalid confirmed the woman’s death to GNS and said that inquest proceedings under 174 CrpC have been initiated.