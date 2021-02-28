Jammu, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Poonch,
UPDATED: February 28, 2021, 4:13 PM

48-year-old woman's body found in J&K's Poonch

Police said initial reports suggest that she was trying to cross river near Boniketh from a small bridge and died after falling into the water body from the bridge.
GK Web Desk
Poonch,
UPDATED: February 28, 2021, 4:13 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

A 48-year-old woman’s body was recovered from Boniketh Surankote area of Poonch district in Jammu division on Sunday.  

Official sources identified the deceased as Hajra Begum, wife of Abdul Hamid, a local. 

Trending News

Lt Governor addresses 1st Convocation of Islamic University of Science and Technology

This was stated by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha while speaking at the maiden convocation of the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST). Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK

At 12%, J&K's spending on education probably highest in India: LG Sinha

File photo

One-way LMV traffic from Jammu on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow

Dr Syed Khurshid Iqbal

DAK expresses grief over demise of noted surgeon Dr Khurshid Iqbal

Police said initial reports suggest that she was trying to cross river near Boniketh from a small bridge and died after falling into the water body from the bridge. 

Locals however alleged that the death was “mysterious” and demanded a probe into it.  

Deputy SP Surankote, Abdul Khalid confirmed the woman’s death to GNS and said that inquest proceedings under 174 CrpC have been initiated.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News