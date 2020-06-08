Latest News, Srinagar
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: June 8, 2020, 5:08 PM

4th Covid-19 death reported in a day in J&K; toll now 45

So far Srinagar district with 12 deaths due to the virus has the highest fatalities
File Pic Habib Naqash/GK
File Pic Habib Naqash/GK

A resident of Pampore died of Covid-19 on Monday, becoming the fourth casualty of the novel Coronavirus in the day as overall toll mounted to 45 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr Nazir Choudhary, medical superintendent SMHS hospital, told news agency GNS that the 55-year-old covid-19 patient, a resident of Pampore in Pulwama district, died of “pneumonia among other underlying ailments”.  

Earlier, a 65-year-old man from Handwara died at CD hospital here, eleven days after he was admitted to the facility, one of the exclusive institutes meant for the management the Covid-19 patients in Kashmir Valley.

Dr Salim Tak, Medical Superintendent CD hospital, said that the covid-19 positive sexagenarian had multiple underlying ailments and died this afternoon. With the fatalities, the number of the people dying due to the virus in J&K has gone up to 45.  

So far Srinagar district with 12 deaths due to the virus has the highest fatalities, followed by Baramulla seven, Anantnag six, Kulgam four, three each in Shopian, Kupwara and Jammu, two in Budgam while one death each has been reported from Pulwama, Bandipora, Doda and Udhampur.

