Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 13, 2021, 4:18 PM

4th standard student dies of electric shock at tuition centre in Qazigund

"He was rushed to the Emergency Hospital Qazigund but succumbed on the way to the hospital."
Representational Photo
A 10-year-old boy died of electric shock in Chowgam village of Qazigund in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday afternoon.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that Sahil Ahamd Mir son of Mohammad Amin Mir from Kharagund, Qazigund received a shock after he came in contact with a high-voltage wire at a coaching centre.

He said that Sahil was rushed to Emergency Hospital Qazigund but he succumbed on the way to the hospital.

The official said that Sahil was the student of 4th standard. Meanwhile, police have taken cognisance of the matter.

