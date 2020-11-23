Latest News, World
Abuja,
UPDATED: November 23, 2020, 12:19 PM

5 dead, 18 abducted in Nigeria mosque attack

Representational Image

Police in Nigeria have confirmed that five people were killed and 18 others abducted during an attack in a mosque in Zamfara state.

In the incident, an imam of the mosque was among those kidnapped by the gunmen, who disguised as congregants and later began to shoot at the worshippers, killing two on the spot, police spokesman Muhammad Shehu told Xinhua news agency on Sunday.

Three others died while receiving treatment at the hospital, Shehu said.

Witnesses told Xinhua that the gunmen rode into the community on motorbikes, but disguised as guest worshippers.

They fled through a nearby bush after the attack.

The police had immediately deployed more operatives to the area, in search of the fleeing gunmen, Shehu told Xinhua.

In recent days, criminal activities have become rampant in Nigeria’s northwest region

