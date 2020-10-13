5 pistols, 10 magazines recovered from Teetwal in north Kashmir's Kupwara

Police and army recovered five pistols, 10 magazines and 138 rounds from a bag in Teetwal area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Tuesday, officials said.

A police officer told news agency GNS that the police post Teetwal received information regarding the presence of a bag containing suspicious material at Gundi Shart village.

Subsequently, the officer said, a joint party of police and army conducted searches at the spot. “During searches, a black colour bag containing five 9mm Pistols, 10 magazines, 138 rounds and two biscuit packets was recovered.”

He said the police have registered a case (FIR No 78/2020) u/s 7/25 I A Act and started further investigation.