52 travelers among 473 new covid-19 cases, J&K total 23927

52 travelers were among 473 new covid-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, taking the count of the infected persons to 23927.

Among them, 128 were reported from Jammu and 345 from Kashmir with Srinagar recording 123 cases, highest among all districts.

Giving district wise breakup of the cases, sources told news agency GNS that Baramulla reported 32, Pulwama 26, Kulgam 16, Shopian 8, Anantnag 13, Budgam 24, Kupwara 28, Bandipora 48, Ganderbal 27, Jammu 61,

Rajouri 3, Ramban 1, Kathua 9, Udhampur 23, Samba 11, Doda 3, Poonch 1 and Reasi 16.

In Kashmir, Srinagar tops the list with 5822 cases followed by Baramulla with 2073, Pulwama 1769, Kulgam 1593, Shopian 1508, Anantnag 1498, Kupwara 1209, Budgam 1462, Bandipora 962, and Ganderbal 630.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has 1473 cases, Rajouri 754, Ramban 576, Kathua 574, Udhampur 618, Samba 478, Doda 302, Poonch 253, Reasi 214 and Kishtwar 159.

Moreover, 510 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals—142 from Jammu Division and 368 from Kashmir Valley.