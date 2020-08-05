Health, India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: August 5, 2020, 10:46 AM

52,509 fresh infections push India's COVID-19 tally to 19,08,254; death toll climbs to 39,795

There are 5,86,244 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country presently which contribute 30.72 per cent of the total caseload.
File Photo: Habib Naqash/GK
File Photo: Habib Naqash/GK

India’s COVID-19 infection tally raced past 19 lakh on Wednesday, two days after it crossed the 18-lakh mark, with 52,509 people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in a day, while the recoveries have mounted to 12,82,215, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases in the country surged to 19,08,254 while the death toll climbed to 39,795 with 857 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has risen to 67.19 per cent while the fatality rate has further dropped to 2.09 per cent, the data stated.

There are 5,86,244 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country presently which contribute 30.72 per cent of the total caseload.

The total number of confirmed cases also includes foreigners.

This is the seventh consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 2,14,84,402 samples have been tested up to August 4 with 6,19,652 samples being tested on Tuesday.

