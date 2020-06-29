Health, Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: June 29, 2020, 8:32 PM

53 travelers among 144 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, overall tally 7237

Among the cases, 45 are from Jammu Division and 99 from Kashmir valley.
Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported 144 new covid-19 infections, including 53 travelers, officials said. The cases take the overall tally of the covid-19 patients in J&K to 7237.

Giving district-wise break up, news agency GNS quoting sources said that 29 cases were reported from Pulwama followed by Shopian (18), Srinagar (17),Anantnag (15), Kathua (13), Baramulla (10), Samba (8), Rajouri (7), Reasi (5), Budgam (4), three each in Jammu, Udhampur, Doda, two each in Kupwara, Bandipora and Poonch besides one each from Kulgam, Ganderbal and Ramban.

Moreover, 269 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals, officials said. They include 55 from Jammu Division and 214 from the Valley.  

Dr. G H Yatoo, Nodal Officer Coronavirus Control Measures at SKIMS Soura told GNS that out of the total samples were processed at the viral diagnostic laboratory and 67 returned positive for the virus. 

Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura, told GNS that among the positive cases, 29 are from Pulwama, 16 from Shopian, 13 from Anantnag, three from CRPF Battalions, two from Srinagar and one each from Baramulla, Kupwara, Ganderbal and Kulgam.

Dr Riyaz Untoo, Principal SKIMS Bemina, told GNS that out of 572

samples processed at the hospital’s lab, eight tested positive for COVID-19, all from Srinagar. They include male (30) from Bunpora Batmaloo, male (82) from Batamalo, male (37) from Chattabal, male (45) from Khankha Moulla, male (50) from Wantpora, male (50) from Baba Demb, Fmeale (53) from Natipora and male (38) from Pattan. 22 cases were confirmed at CD hospital laboratory.

