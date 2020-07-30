53-year-old Anantnag woman dies of covid-19, J&K toll 360

Kashmir Valley reported one more death due to covid-19, eleventh since last night, taking the fatality count due to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir to 360, officials said on Thursday.

They said that four deaths took place at CD hospital, one of the exclusive facilities for the management of the covid-19 patients, as many at the SKIMS Soura including a 55-year-old CRPF trooper, while two persons died at Government Medical College Baramulla and one, an 80-year-old man from Shopian, at District Hospital Pulwama.

They said that a 53-year-old woman Ashagipora Anantnag died, a day after she was admitted to the hospital.

The three other deaths reported at SKIMS Soura include a 75-year-old woman from Shivpora Srinagar, a 72-year-old man from Batamallo Srinagar besides the CRPF trooper from 198 battalion, a senior doctor at the tertiary care hospital told GNS.

The deaths reported from CD hospital include a 50-year-old woman from Batamaloo Srinagar, a 70-year- old Keegam Shopian, a man from Humhama Budgam and a 65-year-old man from Naseembagh Srinagar.

A senior doctor at CD hospital told GNS that the woman from Keegam Shopian had severe “pneumonia with hypothyroidism and the patient was ventilator.”

“She developed sudden cardiopulmonary arrest at 2 a.m. today. The CPR was done but she could not be revived,” the doctor said.

Regarding the quinquagenarian from Batamaloo, the doctor said that the patient had bilateral Community Acquired Pneumonia. “The woman was suffering from hypertension and hypothyroidism,” the doctor said, adding, “The patient had cardiopulmonary arrest at 7 a.m. on July 30 and was declared dead after 45 minutes.”

Regarding the man from Humhama Budgam, the doctor said that he was suffering from “bilateral pneumonia with hypothyroidism.”

“He was on mechanical ventilator and developed sudden cardiopulmonary arrest at 1:20 a.m. today and was declared death after 15 minutes,” the doctor said.

As regards the man from Naseembagh Srinagar, the doctor he was suffering from pneumonia with hypertension “He was on mechanical ventilator and was extubated twice. He had sudden cardiopulmonary arrest last night and he could not be revived.”

The other deaths include a 70-year old woman from Delina and a 75-year-old man from Kreeri Baramulla besides the octogenarian man from Muldare Shopian.

Regarding the septuagenarians from Delina and Kreei respectively, sources told GNS that both of them were suffering from bilateral pneumonia and died on the same day, July 29, at GMC Baramulla. One of them, 70-year-old woman from Delina, remained admitted for three days before the death while the 75-year-old from Kreeri was admitted on July 27.

A doctor at District hospital Pulwama told GNS that the octogenarian from Muldora Shopian was having chest diseases along with comorbidities.

So far 235 deaths have been reported in Kashmir and 25 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 106 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (69), Kulgam (27), Budgam (26), Anantnag (26), Shopian (22), Kupwara (20), Pulwama (19), Jammu (16), Bandipora (12), Ganderbal (6), two each in Rajouri and Doda and one each in Ramban , Poonch, Udhampur, and Kathua.