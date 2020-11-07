532 fresh Covid cases in J&K, tally crosses 98K

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Saturday reported 532 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally to 98,337, health officials said.

Officials said that out of the 532 fresh infections, 208 are from Jammu division and 324 from Kashmir division, while 688 were discharged from different hospitals after recoveries.

So far, 91,225 have recovered completely in J&K.

At least 1,528 patients have so far succumbed to Covid-19.

The number of active cases is 5,584 out of which 1,510 are from Jammu division and 4,074 from Kashmir division.