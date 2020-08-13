536 new covid-19 cases take J&K tally to 26949

124 travelers were among 536 covid-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 26949.

Officials said that 98 cases were reported from Jammu and 438 cases from Kashmir region.

As per the daily media bulletin, 779 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals – 218 from Jammu Division and 561 from Kashmir. Also 11 COVID-19 deaths have been reported – 02 from Jammu and nine from Kashmir.

Giving a district-wise breakup, it said that Srinagar reported the highest 144 cases. Baramulla reported 46 cases, Pulwama 33, Kulgam 14, Shopian 8, Anantnag 16, Budgam 36, Kupwara 46, Bandipora 54, Ganderbal 41, Jammu 49, Rajouri 3, Ramban 3, Kathua 10, Udhampur 1, Samba 8, Doda 3, Poonch 5, Reasi 15 and Kishtwar 1.

In Kashmir, Srinagar continues to top the list with 6577 cases followed by Baramulla with 2303, Pulwama 1983, Kulgam 1674, Budgam 1677, Shopian 1545, Anantnag 1680, Kupwara 1394, Bandipora 1251 and Ganderbal 815.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has 1776 cases, Rajouri 774, Ramban 619, Kathua 636, Udhampur 634, Samba 541, Doda 327, Poonch 310, Reasi 257 and Kishtwar 176.

