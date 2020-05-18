55 armed policemen among 106 fresh Covid-19 cases in J&K

Five doctors and 55 armed police personnel including an SP ranked officer, were among at least 106 fresh cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, taking the total number of the Covid-19 patients in the J&K closer to 1300 mark.

Among the fresh cases, 94 are from Kashmir while 12 are from Jammu, reported news agency GNS.

59 among the fresh cases are from Anantnag district, 12 each from Srinagar and Kulgam, four from Kupwara, two each from Bandipora, Jammu, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch while one each from Baramulla, Shopian, Budgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Udhampur, Ramban, Kishtwar and Doda districts.

Nodal officer Covid-19 at Government Medical College Srinagar, told GNS among the 750 samples processed at CD covid-19 testing lab in 24 hours till 5 p.m. today, 55 were from DPL Anantnag, 8 of them are patients admitted to SMHS Hospital,

besides 3 ENT doctors of the Hospital and one doctor each at Government Dental College Srinagar and SKIMS MCH Bemina.

The other patients include 2 from Anantnag, 2 from Srinagar (travelers from New Delhi), one patient admitted in LD Hospital from Bandipora, 2 from Jammu while one each is from Ganderbal, Kulgam, Handwara, Pulwama, Doda, Banihal, Kishtwar and Kathua.

“There is no policeman from district police Anantnag. The DPL Anantnag is a collection point and all the 55 personnel are from armed police,” a senior police officer said. Among them, he said, one is a SP ranked officer.