55 test positive as J&K records highest one-day jump in COVID-19 cases

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed the highest one-day jump in COVID-19 patients on Tuesday as 55 persons tested positive, taking the total cases to over 900.

Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS said 47 people tested positive at the tertiary care’s viral diagnostic lab in last 24 hours, reported news agency GNS.

Among them, he said, 28 are from Kulgam, ten from Gonipora Handwara, seven from Jammu while one each case in from Shopain and Anantnag district.

Dr Saleem Khan, nodal officer told GNS that at CD Hospital Srinagar’s Microbiology Lab , 826 samples were processed and seven among them –4 from Kokernag Anantnag, 2 from Reasi and one from Kathua—tested positive. One case was reported from Jammu, sources said.