55 travelers among 422 new COVID-19 cases; J&K tally now 28892

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported 422 fresh covid-19 cases, taking the total count closer to 29000 mark.

Of these cases, 81 were from Jammu division and 341 from Kashmir Valley as overall count mounted to 28892. The fresh cases included 55 travellers.

Giving district-wise breakup of the cases, Srinagar reported 48, Baramulla 9, Pulwama 42, Budgam 40, Anantnag 43, Kulgam 15, Shopian 6, Kupwara 46, Bandipora 49, Ganderbal 43, Jammu 40, Rajouri 2, Kathua 11, Samba 10, Doda 6, Poonch 1, and Reasi 11.

In Kashmir, Srinagar tops the list with 6960 cases followed by Baramulla with 2438, Pulwama 2095, Budgam 1828, Kulgam 1712, Shopian 1576, Anantnag 1815, Kupwara 1571, Bandipora 1476 and Ganderbal 963.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has 2005 cases, Rajouri 788, Ramban 624, Kathua 674, Udhampur 649, Samba 577, Doda 343, Poonch 329, Reasi 288 and Kishtwar 181.

Moreover, 353 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 89 from Jammu Division and 264 from Kashmir Valley.