A 55-year-old man from north Kashmir’s Baramulla district died of Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the number of deaths in Jammu and Kashmir due to novel coronavirus disease to 27, officials said.

The deceased was a resident of Khanpora area of Baramulla.

He was referred from GMC Hospital Baramulla with fever, respiratory distress on 27th May to SMHS Hospital Srinagar.

“The patient expired within hours of admission. His sample tested positive for SARS COV-2 (COVID-19) today,” said an official.