Kashmir, Latest News
Sopore,
January 22, 2021

55-year-old man killed in scuffle with relatives in north Kashmir's Sopore

Representational Image

A 55-year-old man was on Friday killed during a scuffle with relatives in Tarzoo village of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

As per KNO, the victim, identified as Mohammad Khaleel was critically injured during the scuffle with his relatives following which he was shifted to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Sopore for treatment. 

However, the man succumbed to his injuries later at the hospital.

Police officials confirmed the incident and said that a team has rushed to the spot and started investigation into the matter.

