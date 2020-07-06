55-year-old Uri woman dies of COVID-19, J&K toll 136

The death toll due to covid-19 mounted to 136 in Kashmir Valley after one more covid-19 patient, a 55-year-old woman from Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, died at a hospital here on Monday.

Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura, told news agency GNS a 55-year-old woman from Boniyar Uri passed away at 8 a.m. today.

“She was a case of Rheumatic Heart Disease Associated with Congestive Cardiac Failure and Respiratory Tract Infection,” Professor Jan said. The quinquagenarian, he said, was in “IDB on high flow oxygen and was very sick.”

Earlier in the day two patients— a 56-year-old from Budgam and a 90-year-old from Baramulla district, died here.

Regarding the 56-year-old man from Budgam district, Professor Jan said that he was suffering “HTN, CKD and bilateral community acquired pneumonia.”

“The patient was also on dialysis as well. He expired today early morning at 4 am,” he said.

As regards the nonagenarian, a resident of Tangmarg area of Baramulla, Medical Superintendent CD hospital, Dr. Saleem Tak, said that he was admitted on June 26 and died at 2:00 a.m. today.

“He was suffering from hypertension, cardiac ailments and bilateral pneumonia,” he told GNS.

With the deaths, 136 people have succumbed to the virus in J&K— 122 from the Valley and 14 from Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 32 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (25), Kulgam (16), Shopian (13), Anantnag (11), Budgam (10), Jammu(8), Kupwara (7), Pulwama (four), Bandipora (three), Doda (2) while one death each has been reported from Ganderbal, Poonch, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua.