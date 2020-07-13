55-year-old woman dies of COVID-19, J&K toll 183

A 55-year-old woman from Pulwama district died at a hospital here, taking the fatality count due to the virus in J&K to 183.

Dr Salim Tak, Medical Superintendent at CD hospital, one of the exclusive facilities for the management of the covid-19 patients here, told news agency GNS that the quinquagenarian was admitted on July 5. “She was suffering from Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and bilateral pneumonia besides other ailments. She died today,” he added.

Earlier a 45-year-old man from Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district died of covid-19 at SKIMS Soura.

The quadragenarian who was suffering from bilateral community acquired pneumonia (CAP) besides “multiple myelomas, thrombocytopenia and electrolyte dysfunction”, Dr G N Itoo, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, told GNS. He died at SKIMS Soura around 5:45 a.m., Dr Itoo added.

With these deaths, 166 people in Kashmir and 17 in Jammu division have died so far due to the virus.

Srinagar district with 45 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (35), Kulgam (20), Shopian (16), Anantnag (14), Budgam (13), Jammu (10), Kupwara (10), Pulwama (6), Bandipora (3), Ganderbal (4) and Doda (2) while one death each has been reported from Poonch, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua.