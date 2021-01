A 55-year-old woman slipped to death in Khait Loran village of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

According to the news agency GNS,the woman, identified as Shah Begum wife of Atta Mohammad Gumhar slipped and fell down from a hillock at around 1 pm.

She was taken to Primary Health Centre (PHC) Loran, where she was declared as brought dead.