Health, Latest News
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: October 13, 2020, 10:46 AM

55,342 new cases recorded as India shows declining trend of daily spike

India recorded around 55,000 cases on July 31 (55,078), August 4 (52,050) and August 18 (55,079).
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: October 13, 2020, 10:46 AM
File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK
File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

India’s tally on Tuesday mounted to 71,75,880 with a spike of 55,342 coronavirus cases, the lowest since August.

India recorded around 55,000 cases on July 31 (55,078), August 4 (52,050) and August 18 (55,079).

Trending News
Representational Pic

5 pistols, 10 magazines recovered from Teetwal in north Kashmir's Kupwara

Representational Pic

35-year-old Sarpanch found hanging at his home in north Kashmir's Bandipora

LG calls for developing self sustaining public conveniences across J&K

Development deficit, admin inertia defines today's Kashmir: NC

India is showing a trend of declining average daily cases over the past five weeks. After a month, on October 9, active cases fell below the 9 lakh mark and have steadily followed a downward slope since, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said.

Out of the total cases so far, 8,38,729 are currently active, 62,27,295 have been discharged, while 1,09,856 lost the battle against the pandemic.

While the recovery rate stands at 86.78 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.53 per cent, the data from the Ministry data showed.

Latest News
Representational Pic

5 pistols, 10 magazines recovered from Teetwal in north Kashmir's Kupwara

Representational Pic

35-year-old Sarpanch found hanging at his home in north Kashmir's Bandipora

LG calls for developing self sustaining public conveniences across J&K

Development deficit, admin inertia defines today's Kashmir: NC

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 15,35,315 cases including 40,514 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 10,73,014 sample tests in a single day on Monday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 8,89,45,107.

Tagged in
Related News