56 travelers among 641 new covid-19 cases in J&K, total 38864

Fifty-six travelers were among 641 new novel coronavirus cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally of the covid-19 infected to 38864 in J&K.

Among the fresh cases, sources told GNS that 274 were from Jammu Division and 367 from Kashmir Valley.

Giving breakup of the cases, they said, Srinagar reported 131 cases, Pulwama 110, Budgam 56, Baramulla 180, Anantnag 30, Bandipora 27, Kupwara 18, Kulgam 11, Shopian 2, Ganderbal 54, Jammu 167, Rajouri 14, Kathua 19, Udhampur 8, Samba 14, Doda 8, Poonch 14, Reasi 16 and Kishtwar 4.

Moreover, 595 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, they said. Among them, they said, 92 were from Jammu Division and 503 from Kashmir Valley.