56-year-old teacher dies of suspected cardiac arrest in Bandipora

A 56-year-old man was declared dead due to suspected cardiac arrest in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Monday.

The officials identified the deceased as Mohammad Ramzan Rather of Sheikh Mohalla locality in Ajas village of the district.

Reportedly, the deceased was working as a teacher at a private school in the same area.

According to the Block Medical officer Hajin, Dr Aijaz Ahmad, the man was brought dead to the CHC Sumbal earlier today.

Dr Arshid Ahmad at CHC Sumbal told Greater Kashmir that the man was received in an “unconscious” state and after checking his vitals he showed no signs of life.

“We administered CPR and other procedures but he responded to nothing,” the doctor said.

The doctor said the family or the attendants of the man denied to share any medical history which would have helped somewhat in determining his exact cause of death.

He said, the family told them he fell unconscious at his home. “So we presume he has most probably died of cardiac arrest”, the doctor said.

According to the doctors, the attendants said he had no medical history of hypertension and diabetes.