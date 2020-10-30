566 new cases take J&K's Covid tally past 94K-mark

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday reported 566 new Covid-19 cases, taking the Union Territory’s coronavirus tally to 94,330, while five deaths in the past 24 hours mounted the UT’s Covid death toll to 1,471.

A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department said that of the 566 positive cases reported on Friday, 219 are from Jammu division and 347 from Kashmir division.

On a positive note, 654 patients were discharged from different hospitals on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries in the UT to 86,024.

The Union Territory presently has 6,835 active cases, of which 1,988 are from Jammu division and 4,847 from Kashmir division.