UPDATED: October 23, 2020, 8:18 PM

586 more test corona positive in J&K, active cases 7,842

With 12 more COVID-19 fatalities, the death toll due to the disease increased to 1,424.
As many as 586 more persons tested coronavirus positive in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, taking its total tally to 90,752 and active cases to 7,842.

The Information and Public Relations Department said that 206 new cases were reported from Jammu division and 380 from Kashmir division. In all, 684 more patients were cured and discharged from hospitals, taking the total recoveries to 81,486 in the Union Territory.

With 12 more COVID-19 fatalities, the death toll due to the disease increased to 1,424.

Of the active cases, 2,581 patients are in Jammu division and 5,261 in Kashmir division.

