59 new COVID-19 deaths, 4,141 fresh cases in J&K

Of the 59 fresh fatalities, 31 of them have been reported in Jammu while 28 were reported in Kashmir taking the overall tally in J&K to 3,149.
Relatives and health workers carrying a dead body to graveyard at Makhdoom Sahab downtown srinagar [GK Photo/ Amaan Farooq]
Relatives and health workers carrying a dead body to graveyard at Makhdoom Sahab downtown srinagar [GK File Photo/ Amaan Farooq]

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported 59 single-day COVID-19 deaths and 4,141 new cases.

As per the government data, 2,451 of the fresh cases were reported from Kashmir division and 1,690 in Jammu in the last 24 hours as on 5 pm today. 

Security personnel sto a commuter in Srinagar's Budshah Kadal area amid restrictions to contain the COVID-19 spread in the region on Sunday, 16 May 2021. [Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir]

The overall death toll comprises 1,710 in Kashmir and 1,439 in Jammu. 
There are a total of 5,1623 active cases in J&K,- 31,189 in Kashmir and 20,434 in Jammu. 

A total of 3,934 COVID-19 patients recovered from the deadly disease today taking the total recoveries to 1,8,9836.

