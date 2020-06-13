60-year-old Shopian resident dies of Covid-19, J&K toll 55

A 60-year-old resident from Shopian died at SMHS hospital here, taking the death toll due to novel Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir to 55. This was the second Covid-19 death today.

Dr Nazir Chowdhary, Medical Superintendent of the hospital, told news agency GNS that the sexagenarian was admitted on June 11 and his swab sample was taken the next day.

“He had bilateral pneumonia and died today morning. Later, the result of the sample returned positive for the covid-19,” he added.

Earlier, a 74-year-old retired doctor from Parraypora Srinagar died of covid-19 early Saturday morning at SKIMS Bemina here.

Dr Riyaz Untoo, Principal SKIMS Bemina, told GNS that the patient was on treatment for Covid-19 from June 2 at the hospital.

So far Srinagar district with 13 deaths has the highest fatalities, followed by Baramulla ten, Kulgam eight, Anantnag six, four each in Shopian, Kupwara and Jammu, two each in Pulwama and Budgam while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Doda, Udhampur and Rajouri.