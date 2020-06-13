Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Shopian,
UPDATED: June 13, 2020, 6:17 PM

60-year-old Shopian resident dies of Covid-19, J&K toll 55

Earlier, a 74-year-old retired doctor from Parraypora Srinagar died of covid-19 early Saturday morning at SKIMS Bemina here.
GK Web Desk
Shopian,
UPDATED: June 13, 2020, 6:17 PM
Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK
Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK

A 60-year-old resident from Shopian died at SMHS hospital here, taking the death toll due to novel Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir to 55. This was the second Covid-19 death today.

Dr Nazir Chowdhary, Medical Superintendent of the hospital, told news agency GNS that the sexagenarian was admitted on June 11 and his swab sample was taken the next day.

Trending News
Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK

24 CRPF personnel among 148 test COVID-19 positive; J&K tally now 4878

File Pic

IED defused at Lawdara crossing on Bandipora-Srinagar Highway: Police

File Pic

Hakeem Yaseen demands revocation of new J&K media policy, terms it an 'onslaught' on freedom of press

“He had bilateral pneumonia and died today morning. Later, the result of the sample returned positive for the covid-19,” he added. 

Earlier, a 74-year-old retired doctor from Parraypora Srinagar died of covid-19 early Saturday morning at SKIMS Bemina here.

Dr Riyaz Untoo, Principal SKIMS Bemina, told GNS that the patient was on treatment for Covid-19 from June 2 at the hospital.

Latest News
Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK

24 CRPF personnel among 148 test COVID-19 positive; J&K tally now 4878

File Pic

IED defused at Lawdara crossing on Bandipora-Srinagar Highway: Police

File Photo

Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi tests Covid-19 positive

File Pic

Hakeem Yaseen demands revocation of new J&K media policy, terms it an 'onslaught' on freedom of press

So far Srinagar district with 13 deaths has the highest fatalities, followed by Baramulla ten, Kulgam eight, Anantnag six, four each in Shopian, Kupwara and Jammu, two each in Pulwama and Budgam while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Doda, Udhampur and Rajouri.

Related News