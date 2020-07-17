601 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, overall tally now 12757

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday reported 601 new COVID-19 cases, including 86 travelers, were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, taking the total number of infections in the Union Territory to 12757.

Among the cases, 137 were reported from Jammu division and 464 from Kashmir valley, reported news agency GNS.

Giving district-wise details, officials told GNS that Srinagar reported 152, Baramulla 62, Kulgam 10, Shopian 82, Anantnag 51, Kupwara 12, Pulwama 19, Budgam 46, Bandipora 1, Ganderbal 29, Jammu 16, Kathua 21, Rajouri 12, Udhampur 15, Ramban 41, Samba 15, Poonch 4, Kishtwar 10 and Reasi 3.

112 more COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various hospitals—63 from Jammu Division and 49 from Kashmir Valley, the officials added.