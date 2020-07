608 new cases take covid-19 tally past 15000 mark in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday reported 608 new covid-19 infections including 51 CRPF, six BSF and 9 army personnel, taking the overall tally of cases to 15158 in J&K. These cases also include 134 sample reports received at the toll post and pertains to mainly migrant labourers, sources said.

Giving the district-wise details, official sources told news agency GNS that Srinagar reported 213, Baramulla 28, Kulgam 39, Shopian 3, Anantnag 26, Kupwara 47, Pulwama 43, Budgam 83, Bandipora 14, Ganderbal 6,

Jammu 15, Kathua 13, Rajouri 37, Udhampur 3, Ramban 11, Samba 10, Doda 7, Poonch 2 and Reasi 8.

A number of cases were confirmed at SKIMS and CD diagnostic laboratories, officials said.

The CD cases include male (32) from ACB HQ Peerbagh, male (40) and female (38) from SR Gunj, female (39) from Balgarden Srg, female (48) from Dawaran Uri, three males (41, 22, 38) and two females (36, 56) from Shrai Tangmarg, female (25) and male (50) from Waniloo Tangmarg, male (60) from Tamlihal, female (35) from Achgoza, female (55) from Keegam, male (7M) from Aargicheck Abhama, male (60) from HMT Srg, male (64) from Rangrath Srg, male (31) from Newa Pulwama, three females (23, 65, 25) and male (75) from Khadermoh Pulwama, female (35) from Ratnipora Pulwama, female (27) from Midoora, two males (62, 23) and two females (50, 10) from Noorpora, female (41) from Tral e Payeen, female (29) from Tral e Bala, female (33) from Hari, male (49) from Nowdal, male (23) from Buchoo, male (34) from Gagat Srg, male (22) from Hagerpora, female (53) from Chichilora, female (28) from Pallhalan, three females (36, 07, 30) and two males (35, 25) from Sogam Lolab, female (22) from Batnard Lolab, female (31) from Kuligam Lolab, two females (28, 27) from Lassipora Lolab, two females (45, 19) from Sunard Darpora, female (22) from Doban Khurham Lolab, two females (30, 25) from Chandigam Lolab, male (37) from Lapora Lolab, two males (51, 28) and two females (34, 27) from Trehgam, seven females (22, 33, 10, 65, 30, 18 Months, 24) and three males (33, 70, 25) from Suliman Karnah, female (20) from Budwan Karnah, two females (40, 38) and male (40) from Bhakayan Tangdar Karnah, NA (04) from Suliman Karnah, male (29) from Shathpalla Karnah, three males (25, 36, 25) from BB Cantt Srg, male (50) from Kharamabad Handwara, male (48) from Banglobagh Baramulla, female (70) from Sopore, male (23) from Pallhalan Pattan, two males (18, 21) from Dudwan, male (40) from Nagri Kupwara, four males (39, 26, 35, 30) from 162 Bsf Bn Kupwara, male (27) from At-Zangli Dist Kupwara, male (40) from Batergam, male (53) from Tarathpora, two males (30, 25) from DPL Baramulla, female (32) from Kanispora Baramulla, male (50) from Noorbagh Baramulla, two males (65, 35) from Iqbal Colony Baramulla, male (17) from Pattan Baramulla, male (28) from Ushkara Baramulla, male (50) from Kantbagh Baramulla, male (28) from Tilagam Pattan Baramulla, male (24) from Khawajabagh Baramulla, female (70) from Peerbagh Srg, female (34) from Sopore Baramulla, male (60) from Hawal, female (54) from Kathi Darwaza, female (40) from Baha u Din Sahab Srg, male (28) from Saidakadal, male (54) from Papchan Bandipora, female (40) from Soura, female (49) from Ishbar, male (49) from Habak, male (43) from Lal Chowk, male (20) from HMT, male (48) from Lal Bazar, male (96) from NA, female (70) from Pulwama, two females (43, NA) from Chanapora Srg, male (35) from Rainawari, male (19) from Mirgund Pattan, male (32) from HMT Srg, male (NA) from Lasjan, male (NA) from PHQ Srg, male (NA) from Kulgam, two males (62, 62) from Chanapora Srg, male (34) from Ganderpora Srg, female (18) from Bengal/Khanyar, male (30) from Eidgah Srg, two males (NA, 30) from Pulwama, female (73) and male (51) from Saderbal Srg, male (35) from Rajbagh, male (49) and female (47) from Pampore, two males (58, 50) from HMT, male (64) from H. No 6 Imran Lane Natipora, male (28) from Palpora Sonwar, male (32) from Budgam, male (28) from Rainawari, female (50) from Natipora, four males (52, 68, 45, 35) and female (44) from Buchpora, male (54) from Munawarabad Srg, male (22) from Chattabal Srg, male (63) from Batapora Zakura, male (30) from Khankah Srg, male (35) from Chanapora, male (65) from Umarabad Srg, male (35) from Maloora Srg, female (28) from Indra Nagar Srg, male (80) from Zoonimar Srg, male (60) from Allochi Bagh Srg, three male (60, 13, 04) from Qamarwari, female (55) from Bemina, NA (60) from Handwara, female (60) from Budgam, female (50) from Solina Srg, male (NA) from Pattan Baramulla, female (NA) from Chattabal Srg, female (37) from Srinagar, two females (NA, 55) and male (NA) from Batamaloo Srg, male (67) from Hyderpora Srg, male (80) and female (80) from Baramulla, male (28) from Peerbagh, male (38) from NA, male (45) from Singpora Baramulla, male (58) from Sonwar Srg, female (60) from Fateh Kadal Srg, male (NA) from Handwara, male (60) from Bonyar Baramulla, female (70) from Eidgah Srg, male (65) from Khanyar Srg, male (NA) from Sanatnagar, male (NA) from Sopore Baramulla, male (NA) from Parraypora, female (45) from Bemina, male (80) from Barbarshah, male (65) from Dalipora Pulwama, male (60) from NA, female (27) from Safakadal, male (45) from Palpora Srg, male (65) from Rajouri Kadal, male (65) from Nowhatta, male (77) from Batamaloo, male (27) from Chattabal, male (65) from Khadermoh Pulwama, male (57) from Wuyan Pampore, male (50) from PHC Awantipora, female (60) from NA.

The Anantnag cases include male (80) from Sarnal Bla, male (32) from Anchidora, male (70) from Mominabad, male (43) from S K Colony, female (32) from Anantnag.

The Bandipora cases include two males (29, 34) from Bsf Mader Bandipora, male (52) from Papchan, two males (42, 35) from Chitty Bandi, male (17) from Nadihal, female (14) and two males (27, 27) from Shokbaba Sumlar, male (22) from Ajas, male (50) from Putushai, two females (17, 35) from Ashtangoo, male (28) from Naninara, female (20) from Sumbal, female (57) from Bandipora.

The BB Cantt cases include three males (22, 22, 23) from BB Cantt Srg.

The Budgam Cases Include female (37) from Nangerpora, male (40) and two females (38, 08) from Ghat Narbal, female (61) from Yarigund, female (61) from Peth Kanihama, two males (34, 65) and female (28) from Chadoora, female (30) from Pattan, two females (45, 12) and male (45) from Aribagh BK Pora, male (55) from Namtehal Chadura, male (58) from Jummu Bhande, male (44) from Munawar Abad Srg Budgam, female (60) from Gopalpora Chadoora, male (46) and three females (42, 31, 30) from Dadaompora Chadoora, two females (55, 30) from Kralpora Chadoora, male (62) and female (29) from Parnewa, male (30) from Bihar Budgam, male (45) from Drigam, male (46) from Rathson, female (30) from Chewadara, four males (03, 04, 34, 38) and three females (07, 32, 30) from Bonhama, male (24) from 2 Rr Camp Aripanthan Budgam, male (45) from Batapora, female (55) from Baghi Mehtab, female (24) from Lolipora Nagam, male (53) and two females (19, 18) from Badipora Nagam, male (37) from Dumail Sozeith, male (38) from Narbal, female (65) from Ohangam Beerwa, female (13) from Batapora, female (29) from Darmbug Chadoora, female (36) and male (65) from Kralpora Chadoora, male (30) from Bachroo Chadoora, male (40) from Daharmunna Soibugh, two males (70, 15) and three females (30, 17, 13) from Soibugh, male (30) from Parnewa, female (45) from Nijloo Beerwah, female (30) from Hanji Lawpora, male (57) from Kangripora, male (12) from Humhama, male (44) from Budgam.

The Ganderbal cases include three males (30, 33, 40) from Watlar Ganderbal, female (25) from Pandach, male (55) from Ganderbal.

The CRPF cases Include thirteen males (28, 54, 50, 47, 38, 36, 40, 47, 40, 38, 41, 34, 28) from C/184 Bn Crpf Amar singh Club Srg, male (40) from 75 Bn Crpf Indra Nagar Srg, male (30) from D/66 Bn Crpf Dignibal Ganderbal, male (30) from 79 Bn Crpf Sonwar Srg, male (31) from C/93 Bn Crpf Sonwar Srg, six males (40, 48, 55, 28, 38, 34) from 54 Bn Crpf Nishat Srg, male (42) from 75 Bn Crpf Nishat near Jamal Carpet Srg, three males (32, 33, 47) from 117 Bn Crpf Wazirbagh Srg.

The Srinagar cases include male (40) from Hawal, female (38) from Zainakot, male (60) from Lal Bazar, male (55) from Parimpora, male (60) from Zoonimar, two males (30, 51) from SKIMS, male (36) from Peerbagh, male (40) from Buchpora, male (45) from Harwan, male (32) from Soura, female (55) and male (60) from Hawal, male (80) and female (75) from Saidakadal, male (34) from SKIMS, male (68) from Zakura, male (53) and female (50) from Soura, male (58) from Elahibagh, male (54) from Fateh Kadal, male (42) from Srinagar, six females (35, 06, 12, 01, 34, 62) and four males (30, 33, 29, 65) from Chanapora, female (27) from Naseembagh, female (82) from Sheeshbagh, male (55) from Natipora, male (NA) from Srinagar. The Baramulla cases include female (51) from Baramulla, male (23) from Kunzer. The Pulwama cases include male (55) from Tral, male (70) from Pulwama while the Shopian cases include male (55) and female (65) from Shopian.