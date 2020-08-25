Health, India, Latest News
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: August 25, 2020, 10:00 AM

60,975 fresh cases take India COVID-19 tally to 31,67,323

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has declined to 1.84 per cent.
With 60,975 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 31,67,323, while recoveries surged to 24,04,585 pushing the recovery rate over 75.92 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 58,390 with 848 fatalities being reported in a span of 24-hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

There are 7,04,348 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 22.24 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 3,68,27,520 samples have been tested up to August 24 with 9,25,383 samples being tested on Monday.

