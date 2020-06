A 62-year-old woman died of Covid-19 at a hospital in Jammu on Saturday, taking the death toll due to novel corona virus disease in Jammu and a kashmir to 37.

The deceased was a resident of TCP Miran Sahib Jammu, said a health official.

He said the woman was admitted at an isolation ward in GMC Jammu on 25th May, but she expired at 7:30 am today.