626 fresh COVID-19 cases in J&K, 8 more die

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 626 new COVID-19 cases and eight fatalities due to the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the infection tally to 1,01,594 and the death toll to 1,574, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 197 were from the Jammu division and 429 from the Kashmir valley, they said.

The officials said Baramulla district recorded a maximum of 158 fresh COVID-19 cases, followed by 157 in Srinagar.

There are 5,645 active cases in the Union Territory, while 94,375 patients have recovered from the infection so far, they said.

Jammu division and Kashmir valley recorded four deaths each linked to the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the officials said.