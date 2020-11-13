Kashmir, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 13, 2020, 6:37 PM

626 fresh COVID-19 cases in J&K, 8 more die

There are 5,645 active cases in the Union Territory, while 94,375 patients have recovered from the infection so far.
Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 13, 2020, 6:37 PM
Representational Image
Representational Image

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 626 new COVID-19 cases and eight fatalities due to the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the infection tally to 1,01,594 and the death toll to 1,574, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 197 were from the Jammu division and 429 from the Kashmir valley, they said.

Trending News
Representational Image

Political parties aghast over loss of lives in LoC skirmishes

YNC district President, others join Apni Party

National level conference on Sufism held

Rampant arrests violate basic rights of people: Tarigami

The officials said Baramulla district recorded a maximum of 158 fresh COVID-19 cases, followed by 157 in Srinagar.

There are 5,645 active cases in the Union Territory, while 94,375 patients have recovered from the infection so far, they said.

Jammu division and Kashmir valley recorded four deaths each linked to the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the officials said.

Tagged in ,
Related News