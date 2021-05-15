63 new COVID-19 deaths, 3,677 fresh cases in J&K in 24 hours

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday reported 63 single-day COVID-19 deaths and 3,677 new cases.

As per the government data, 1,949 of the fresh cases were reported from Kashmir division and 1,728 in Jammu in the last 24 hours as on 5 pm today.

Of the 63 fresh fatalities, 37 of them have been reported in Jammu while 26 were reported in Kashmir taking the overall tally in J&K to 3,090.

The overall death toll comprises 1,682 in Kashmir and 1,408 in Jammu.

There are a total of 5,1475 active cases in J&K,- 31,515 in Kashmir and 19,960 in Jammu.

A total of 4,140 COVID-19 patients recovered from the deadly disease today taking the total recoveries to 1,85,902