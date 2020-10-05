632 more test positive in J&K, 14,696 active cases now

Continuing a downward trend, 632 more coronavirus cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, taking its active cases to 14,696 and total tally to 79,738.

The Information and Public Relations Department said 346 new cases were reported from Jammu division and 286 from Kashmir division.

Of the total, 63,790 patients have recovered whereas 1,252 have been killed after taking into account 10 more fatalities on Monday.

Of the active cases, 8,215 are from Jammu division and 6,481 from Kashmir division.