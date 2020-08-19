Health, India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: August 19, 2020, 10:47 AM

64, 531 fresh cases take India's COVID-19 tally to 27,67,273

Case fatality rate has declined to 1.91 per cent.
Press Trust of India
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: August 19, 2020, 10:47 AM
File Representational Photo
File Representational Photo

With 64,531 people testing positive in a day, India’s COVID-19 tally climbed to 27,67,273 on Wednesday, while the recoveries crossed the 20-lakh mark pushing the recovery rate to 73.64 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 52,889 with 1,092 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Ten more die of Covid-19; J&K toll now 600

File Representational Pic

49 travelers among 654 new Covid-19 cases; J&K tally now 31371

Representational Pic

Militant associate held with grenade in central Kashmir's Ganderbal: Police

GK File Photo

Militants release video of Baramulla attack, police calls it an attempt to glamorise militancy

Case fatality rate has declined to 1.91 per cent.

There are 6,76,514 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which is 24.45 per cent of the total caseload, while the number of recoveries has surged to 20,37,870.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7.

Latest News
Representational Pic

Ten more die of Covid-19; J&K toll now 600

File Representational Pic

49 travelers among 654 new Covid-19 cases; J&K tally now 31371

Representational Pic

Militant associate held with grenade in central Kashmir's Ganderbal: Police

File Pic of Pranab Mukherjee

Mukherjee remains haemodynamically stable, is on ventilatory support: Hospital

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 3,17,42,782 samples have been tested up to August 18 with 8,01,518 samples being tested on Tuesday.

Related News