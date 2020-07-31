64 travelers among 490 new Covid-19 cases in J&K, tally crosses 20000 mark

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday reported 490 novel coronavirus cases including 64 travelers, taking the overall tally to 20359 in J&K. Among them, 143 were reported from Jammu and 297 from Kashmir.

Giving district wise details, official sources told news agency GNS that Srinagar reported 128 cases, Baramulla 24, Kulgam 11, Shopian 8, Anantnag 21, Kupwara 9, Pulwama 85, Budgam 29, Bandipora 22, Ganderbal 10, Jammu 43, Kathua 11, Rajouri 24, Udhampur 24, Ramban 1, Samba 18, Poonch 1, Kishtwar 1, Doda 0 and Reasi 20.

In Kashmir, Srinagar tops the list with 4786 cases followed by Baramulla with 1901, Kulgam 1504, Shopian 1430, Anantnag 1299, Pulwama 1480, Kupwara 1094, Budgam 1277, Bandipora 733, and Ganderbal 411.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has 1070 cases, Rajouri 670, Ramban 535, Kathua 522, Udhampur 460, Samba 425, Doda 269, Poonch 210 , Reasi 146and Kishtwar 137. With the new cases, the tally overall has risen to 20359—15915 in Kashmir and 4444 in Jammu.

Meanwhile, 375 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals—78 from Jammu and 297 from Kashmir Division.