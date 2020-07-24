65-year-old Anantnag woman dies due to COVID-19, J&K toll 286

Kashmir Valley on Friday reported one more death due to covid-19, taking the fatality count due to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir to 286.

Official sources told news agency GNS that a 65-year-old woman from Malaknag area of Anantnag having underlying ailments like rheumatoid arthritis, pneumonia and hypertension was admitted to the Government Medical College Anantnag on July 22.

“She was covid-19 positive and died early today,” a senior doctor at GMC Anantnag said.

So far 266 deaths have been reported in Kashmir and 20 in Jammu division.