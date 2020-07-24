Health, Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 24, 2020, 11:14 AM

65-year-old Anantnag woman dies due to COVID-19, J&K toll 286

So far 266 deaths have been reported in Kashmir and 20 in Jammu division.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 24, 2020, 11:14 AM
File Representational Photo
File Representational Photo

Kashmir Valley on Friday reported one more death due to covid-19, taking the fatality count due to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir to 286.

Official sources told news agency GNS that a 65-year-old woman from Malaknag area of Anantnag having underlying ailments like rheumatoid arthritis, pneumonia and hypertension was admitted to the Government Medical College Anantnag on July 22.

Trending News
File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

ASI among 13 die of Covid-19 in past 24 hours; J&K toll 298

Representational pic

Man dies of electric shock in north Kashmir's Baramulla

File Pic

48 travelers among 353 new covid-19 cases in J&K, overall tally 16782

File Representational Pic

Paramedic tests COVID-19 positive at district hospital Bandipora, 12 staffers quarantined

“She was covid-19 positive and died early today,” a senior doctor at GMC Anantnag said.

So far 266 deaths have been reported in Kashmir and 20 in Jammu division.

Related News