65-year-old Baramulla man dies of Covid-19, J&K toll 146

Hours after a 65-year-old man from Baramulla district died at a hospital here, his sample for covid-19 returned positive on Wednesday, taking the fatality count due to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir to 146.

A resident of Nadihal area of the north Kashmir district, the sexagenarian was admitted to SMHS hospital on July 6, officials said.

“He had bilateral pneumonia. The patient was very critical,” Medical Superintendent of SMHS hospital Dr Nazir Choudhary told news agency GNS. “He died last night and his sample for covid-19 came out to be positive today,” he added.

Earlier, a 70-year-old woman from Shopian died at the hospital here. The septuagenarian with Community Acquired Pneumonia (CAP) also died last evening, Dr Choudhary said.

Previously, a 36-year-old woman from Nehru Park Srinagar died at SKIMS Soura here, six days after she tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura told GNS the woman died due to “cardiopulmonary arrest” at 2:40 a.m.

With these deaths, 132 people in Kashmir and 14 in Jammu division have died so far due to the virus.

Srinagar district with 35 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (29), Kulgam (17), Shopian (14), Anantnag (12), Budgam (10), Jammu (8), Kupwara (7), Pulwama (four), Bandipora (three), Doda (2) while one death each has been reported from Ganderbal, Poonch, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua.