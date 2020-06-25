65-year-old Budgam woman dies at SKIMS, J&K covid-19 toll 91

Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday reported one more death due to Covid-19 as a 65-year-old woman from Budgam district died at SKIMS Soura here, taking the fatality count due to the virus in J&K to 91.

A resident of Nasrullahpora Budgam, the sexagenarian died at 05:20 p.m. due cardiopulmonary arrest, Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura, told news agency GNS.

“The patient was admitted on June 13 as Covid 19 positive patient. She was a known case of HTN, CKD STAGE-III, with Sheehan’s syndrome,” he said.

She was admitted through emergency and then shifted to isolation after testing COVID-19 positive on June 14, he added.

Srinagar district with 22 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla 13, Kulgam (11), Shopian (10), seven each from Jammu and Budgam, Anantnag (6), Kupwara (5), Pulwama (four) while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Poonch, Doda, Udhampur and Rajouri.