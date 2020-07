A 65-year-old man from Rawalpora here died while his sample was being taken for covid-19 on Monday, officials said.

Medical Superintendent CD hospital, one of the exclusive facilities for the covid-19 management, told news agency GNS that the man suffered cardiac arrest while his sampling was being done.

“There might be some underlying ailment also. We have kept the body in the hospital and the sample has been sent for covid-19 test,” he added.