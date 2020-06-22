65-year-old Pulwama resident dies of COVID-19, J&K toll 84

A 65-year-old man from Pulwama district with underlying health conditions died due to covid-19 at a hospital here, officials said on Monday.

A resident of Kakapora Pulwama, the sexagenarian’s death took the number of those who succumbed to the virus so far in Jammu and Kashmir to 84.

Dr Nazir Choudhary, Medical Superintendent SMHS hospital here, told news agency GNS that the patient had “bilateral pneumonia”. “He was admitted on June 21 and died on the same day. His sample returned positive,” he added.

So far, 83 people have succumbed to the virus in J&K—ten from Jammu and 73 from the Valley.

Srinagar district with 19 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla 13, ten each in Shopian and Kulgam (10), Jammu (7), Budgam (6), five each in Kupwara and Anantnag , Pulwama (four) while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Doda, Udhampur and Rajouri.